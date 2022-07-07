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SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1
5.6
SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1
, 2022
SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1
Russia / Animation, Children's / 18+
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5.6
SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1
Trailer
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Director
Rinat Gazizov
,
Maxim Volkov
,
Anna Kuzina
,
Anna Kuzina
,
Evgeniya Shcherbakova
,
Olga Gromova
Writer
Maksim Aksenov
,
Arina Chunaeva
,
Maria Izotova
,
Oleg Kozyrev
Composer
Ruslan Lepatov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
47 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
7 July 2022
Release date
7 July 2022
Russia
Централ Партнершип
Worldwide Gross
$54,321
Also known as
SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1, СоюзКиноМульт. Выпуск #1
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Cartoon rating
5.6
Rate
14
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
Updated 14 May 2025
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