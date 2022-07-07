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Poster of SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1
5.6
SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1
5.6

SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1

, 2022
SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1
Russia / Animation, Children's / 18+
Trailers
Poster of SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1
5.6
SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1 - Trailer
SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1  Trailer
Director Rinat Gazizov, Maxim Volkov, Anna Kuzina, Anna Kuzina, Evgeniya Shcherbakova, Olga Gromova
Writer Maksim Aksenov, Arina Chunaeva, Maria Izotova, Oleg Kozyrev
Composer Ruslan Lepatov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 47 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 7 July 2022
Release date
7 July 2022 Russia Централ Партнершип
Worldwide Gross $54,321
Also known as
SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1, СоюзКиноМульт. Выпуск #1

Cartoon rating

5.6
Rate 14 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Updated 14 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1 - Trailer
SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #1 Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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