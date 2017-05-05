Birds Like Us
Birds Like Us
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
Bosnia and Herzegovina / Turkey / Great Britain / Qatar
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
25 January 2022
World premiere
5 May 2017
Release date
|30 June 2022
|Russia
| Наше кино
|
|1 August 2022
|Azerbaijan
|
|6+
|5 May 2017
|Germany
|
|
|30 June 2022
|Kazakhstan
|
|6+
|30 June 2022
|Kyrgyzstan
|
|
MPAA
PG
Worldwide Gross
$58,849
Production
Prime Time, Turkish Radio & Television (TRT), Autonomous
Also known as
Birds Like Us, Kuşlar Bizim Gibi, Madarat tolláról, Ptaki takie jak my, Ptice kao mi, Ptice poput nas, Птицы, как мы, 冒險大行動