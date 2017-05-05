Menu
Russian
Poster of Birds Like Us
Рейтинги
4.7 IMDb Rating: 4.5
2 posters
Birds Like Us

Birds Like Us

Birds Like Us 18+
Birds Like Us - trailer in russian
Country Bosnia and Herzegovina / Turkey / Great Britain / Qatar
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 25 January 2022
World premiere 5 May 2017
Release date
30 June 2022 Russia Наше кино
1 August 2022 Azerbaijan 6+
5 May 2017 Germany
30 June 2022 Kazakhstan 6+
30 June 2022 Kyrgyzstan
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $58,849
Production Prime Time, Turkish Radio & Television (TRT), Autonomous
Also known as
Birds Like Us, Kuşlar Bizim Gibi, Madarat tolláról, Ptaki takie jak my, Ptice kao mi, Ptice poput nas, Птицы, как мы, 冒險大行動
Director
Faruk Sabanovic
Cast
Jeremy Irons
Alicia Vikander
Khalid Abdalla
Jim Broadbent
Kevin Bishop
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

4.7
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Film Trailers
Birds Like Us Trailer in russian
Stills
