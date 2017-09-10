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Poster of Submergence
5.6
Submergence - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Submergence
5.6

Submergence

, 2017
Submergence
USA / Thriller, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Submergence
5.6
Submergence - Dubbed trailer
Submergence  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander
Danielle Flinders
James McAvoy
James McAvoy
Audrey Quoturi
Audrey Quoturi
Celyn Jones
Celyn Jones
Thumbs
Jess Liaudin
Jess Liaudin
Jannik Schümann
Jannik Schümann
Paul
Jean-Pierre Lorit
Jean-Pierre Lorit
Captain Anctil
Marie-Anne Cambon Bonavita
Science Officer Marie-Anne
Andrea Guasch
Maria
Adam Quintero
Gustavo
David Lajoie
Ifremer Crew
Julien Bouanich
Jonas
Director Wim Wenders
Writer Erin Dignam, J.M. Ledgard
Composer Fernando Velázquez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 26 April 2018
World premiere 10 September 2017
Release date
1 March 2018 Russia Парадиз 16+
1 March 2018 Belarus
12 April 2018 Brazil
2 August 2018 Germany
18 May 2018 Great Britain
7 June 2018 Greece
10 May 2018 Hong Kong
21 June 2018 Hungary
22 August 2019 Italy
1 March 2018 Kazakhstan
26 April 2018 Slovakia
6 April 2018 Spain
8 June 2018 Sweden
13 April 2018 USA
1 March 2018 Ukraine
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $851,960
Production Splashprod, Backup Media, Green Hummingbird Entertainment
Also known as
Submergence, Inmersión, Až na dno, Grenzenlos, Погружение, Ahava 'Amouka, Derin Sular, Do dna, Giữa Những Đại Dương, Kärlek över haven, Merülés a szerelembe, Panardinimas, Siempre te esperaré, Submersão, Submersos, Sukeldumine, Zanurzeni, Στο βαθύ γαλάζιο, Занурення, Потапяне, 世界の涯ての鼓動, 當愛未成往事, 爱不沉没, 서브머전스

Film rating

5.6
Rate 11 votes
5.4 IMDb
Write review
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Submergence - Dubbed trailer
Submergence Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Submergence

Quotes

James More Death. It gets very real when you're watching somebody die in front of you. You're thinking, is this all I am? Is this all I added up to? And all the clichés are true. You're thinking, why now? Why did it have to be... this happen, before I realize what life truly is? It's direct, it's immediate, and it's their whole life exposed to you.
Danielle Flinders Did you think about your own death a lot?
James More I did, and I do.
Danielle Flinders I've heard people telling me that they've had those exact same thoughts when they fell in love.
James More No, you don't die when you fall in love.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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