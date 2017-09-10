James More Death. It gets very real when you're watching somebody die in front of you. You're thinking, is this all I am? Is this all I added up to? And all the clichés are true. You're thinking, why now? Why did it have to be... this happen, before I realize what life truly is? It's direct, it's immediate, and it's their whole life exposed to you.

Danielle Flinders Did you think about your own death a lot?

James More I did, and I do.

Danielle Flinders I've heard people telling me that they've had those exact same thoughts when they fell in love.