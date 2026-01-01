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Leïla Bekhti
Leïla Bekhti Leïla Bekhti
Kinoafisha Persons Leïla Bekhti

Leïla Bekhti

Leïla Bekhti

Date of Birth
6 March 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

All Your Faces 7.7
All Your Faces (2023)
A voix haute, La force de la parole 7.6
A voix haute, La force de la parole (2016)
Midnight Sun 7.4
Midnight Sun (2016)

Filmography

Ma Mere, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan 6.9
Ma Mere, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan Ma mère, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan
Drama 2025, France / Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Maria Montessori 7.3
Maria Montessori La Nouvelle femme
Drama 2023, France / Italy
Watch trailer
All Your Faces 7.7
All Your Faces Je verrai toujours vos visages
Drama 2023, France
Watch trailer
Loving Memories 6
Loving Memories C'est mon homme
Drama 2022, France
Watch trailer
The Restless 6.6
The Restless Les intranquilles
Drama 2021, Belgium / France / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
The Bears' Famous Invasion of Sicily / La fameuse invasion des ours en Sicile 7.1
The Bears' Famous Invasion of Sicily / La fameuse invasion des ours en Sicile The Bears' Famous Invasion of Sicily / La fameuse invasion des ours en Sicile
Animation 2019, France / Italy
Perfect Nanny 5.8
Perfect Nanny Chanson douce
Crime, Drama 2019, France
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Beirut 6.4
Beirut High Wire Act
Action, Thriller 2018, USA
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