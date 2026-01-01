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Filmography
Leïla Bekhti
Leïla Bekhti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leïla Bekhti
Leïla Bekhti
Leïla Bekhti
Date of Birth
6 March 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.7
All Your Faces
(2023)
7.6
A voix haute, La force de la parole
(2016)
7.4
Midnight Sun
(2016)
Filmography
6.9
Ma Mere, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan
Ma mère, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan
Drama
2025, France / Canada / USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Maria Montessori
La Nouvelle femme
Drama
2023, France / Italy
Watch trailer
7.7
All Your Faces
Je verrai toujours vos visages
Drama
2023, France
Watch trailer
6
Loving Memories
C'est mon homme
Drama
2022, France
Watch trailer
6.6
The Restless
Les intranquilles
Drama
2021, Belgium / France / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
7.1
The Bears' Famous Invasion of Sicily / La fameuse invasion des ours en Sicile
The Bears' Famous Invasion of Sicily / La fameuse invasion des ours en Sicile
Animation
2019, France / Italy
5.8
Perfect Nanny
Chanson douce
Crime, Drama
2019, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Beirut
High Wire Act
Action, Thriller
2018, USA
Watch trailer
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