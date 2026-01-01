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Poster of Asya
Kinoafisha Films Asya

Asya

, 2011
Asya
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Asya

Cast

Darja Borisovna Semjonova
Darja Borisovna Semjonova
Asya Krymova
Irina Chipizhenko
Irina Chipizhenko
Anna Dmitriyevna
Yuliya Voznesenskaya
Irina
Aleksandr Naumov
Aleksandr Naumov
Gleb Valentinovich Komov
Ksenia Khairova
Ksenia Khairova
Vika
Aleksey Korolyov
Sergey
Aleksandr Gorshkov
Igor Nikolayevich Doronin
Oleg Chevelyov
Repa
Aleksandr Kulyamin
Aleksandr Kulyamin
Andrey
Yuliya Sorokina
Young Asya
Director Aleksandr Kulyamin
Composer Dmitriy Agafonov, Oleg Volyando
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2011
Production Kinokompaniya "Leda"
Also known as
Asya, Ася

Film rating

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