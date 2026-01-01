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Asya
Asya
, 2011
Asya
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Darja Borisovna Semjonova
Asya Krymova
Irina Chipizhenko
Anna Dmitriyevna
Yuliya Voznesenskaya
Irina
Aleksandr Naumov
Gleb Valentinovich Komov
Ksenia Khairova
Vika
Aleksey Korolyov
Sergey
Aleksandr Gorshkov
Igor Nikolayevich Doronin
Oleg Chevelyov
Repa
Aleksandr Kulyamin
Andrey
Yuliya Sorokina
Young Asya
Director
Aleksandr Kulyamin
Composer
Dmitriy Agafonov
,
Oleg Volyando
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2011
Production
Kinokompaniya "Leda"
Also known as
Asya, Ася
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Film rating
0.0
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