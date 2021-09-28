Menu
Рейтинги
6.2 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Newcomer

Fifteen years old Nikita Dzhukov (The Bug)- handsome and clever - he is a leader of the class. There is a newcomer in the class - Senya Ivanov. He's got oncology, but only the principal knows about it. Both Nikita and Senya like Lisa, a girl from their class. The Bug trip on Senya, showing his supremacy. Senya stops appearing in school. He is in hospital, doing chemical therapy. The Bug finds it out. Time passes and Senya comes back to school. He is bold because of the therapy, and he worries about how the classmates will receive him - wan, thin, and, most of all, bold. Senya comes to school, he's wearing a cap. The classmates with The Bug in charge meets him in front of the school. They all are wearing caps. They are standing in front of Senya. Senya is frightened. But the Bug and the rest put off their caps, they are all bold. They are smiling. Senya puts off his cap, smiling in response. They hug each other, laughing joyfully.

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 28 September 2021
Release date
9 June 2022 Russia
Production Odyssey Cinema Group
Also known as
Novenkiy, Newcomer, Новенький
Director
Aleksandr Kulyamin
Cast
Lebedev Arkhip
Yelena Ksenofontova
Yuriy Kuznetsov-Taezhniy
Roman Baum
Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb
Джек Лондон 20 June 2022, 09:27
Интересное кино. Рассуждает на сложные темы, и в тоже время не выглядит очень тяжелым. Смотреть стоит однозначно
Weteran Mc 23 June 2024, 01:59
Отечественная молодежная драма рассказывает о школьнике из 10 класса, отличнике и в то же время - хулигане и заядлом эгоисте, который являлся… Read more…
