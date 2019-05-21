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Poster of Fire Will Come
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Fire Will Come
6.8

Fire Will Come

, 2019
O Que Arde / Fire Will Come
Spain, France, Luxembourg / Drama / 18+
Poster of Fire Will Come
6.8

Cast

Amador Arias
Amador
Benedicta Sánchez
Benedicta
Inazio Abrao
Inazio
Elena Mar Fernández
Elena
David de Poso
David
Alvaro de Bazal
Álvaro
Damián Prado
Damián
Nando Vázquez
Nando
Manuel Martínez
Manuel
José Luis Santalices
José Luis
Director Oliver Laxe
Writer Santiago Fillol, Oliver Laxe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / France / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 30 July 2019
World premiere 21 May 2019
Release date
4 September 2019 France
22 October 2020 Greece
9 April 2026 Italy
16 July 2020 Portugal
11 October 2019 Spain
Worldwide Gross $715,757
Production Tarantula, 4A4 Productions, Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais (AGADIC)
Also known as
O que arde, Fire Will Come, Viendra Le Feu, Lo que arde, A Sun That Never Sets, Až přijde oheň, Égető múlt, La part du feu, O Que Arde - Verrà il fuoco, Siła ognia, Ugnis ateis, Yangın Yeri, Θα έρθει η φωτιά, И придёт огонь, ファイアー・ウィル・カム, 風火臨山, Солнце никогда не заходит

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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