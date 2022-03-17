In the bunny school, the the appointment of the new "master bunnies" by the magical golden egg is happening. After selecting Max, a city bunny, as the champion bunny candidate, the golden egg suddenly turns black.
|21 April 2022
|Russia
|MDfilm
|6+
|7 April 2022
|Australia
|19 April 2024
|Bulgaria
|6 May 2022
|Estonia
|PERE
|13 April 2022
|France
|27 March 2022
|Germany
|1 April 2022
|Great Britain
|23 March 2023
|Greece
|K
|6 October 2022
|Israel
|הותר לכל הגילאים
|21 April 2022
|Kazakhstan
|6+
|6 January 2023
|Latvia
|U
|13 January 2023
|Lithuania
|V
|31 March 2023
|Romania
|27 March 2024
|South Korea
|All
|27 January 2023
|Spain
|17 March 2022
|Sweden
|7
|14 September 2023
|UAE
|TBC
|25 March 2022
|USA
|NR