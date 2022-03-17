Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible
5.6
Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible
5.6

Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible

, 2022
Die Häschenschule - Der große Eierklau
Germany / Adventure, Animation, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible
5.6
Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible - Dubbed trailer
Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

In the bunny school, the the appointment of the new "master bunnies" by the magical golden egg is happening. After selecting Max, a city bunny, as the champion bunny candidate, the golden egg suddenly turns black.

Cast

Senta Berger
Madame Hermine
Friedrich von Thun
Lehrer Eitelfritz
Kathie Strasser
Gudrun
Jule Böwe
Ruth
Sebastian Fitzner
Leo
Noah Levi
Max
Elise Eikermann
Emmi
Liza Simmerlein
Sandy
Jannik Endemann
Lorenz
Monty Arnold
Bruno
Director Ute von Münchow-Pohl
Writer Katja Grübel, Dagmar Rehbinder, Constanze Behrends, Albert Sixtus
Composer Alex Komlew
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 17 March 2022
World premiere 17 March 2022
Release date
21 April 2022 Russia MDfilm 6+
7 April 2022 Australia
19 April 2024 Bulgaria
6 May 2022 Estonia PERE
13 April 2022 France
27 March 2022 Germany
1 April 2022 Great Britain
23 March 2023 Greece K
6 October 2022 Israel הותר לכל הגילאים
21 April 2022 Kazakhstan 6+
6 January 2023 Latvia U
13 January 2023 Lithuania V
31 March 2023 Romania
27 March 2024 South Korea All
27 January 2023 Spain
17 March 2022 Sweden 7
14 September 2023 UAE TBC
25 March 2022 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $8,126,239
Production Akkord Film Produktion, arx anima
Also known as
Die Häschenschule - Der große Eierklau, Rabbit Academy, Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible, Academia de conejos, Academia de Conejos Mision Huevos al resate, Academia de conejos: Misión huevos al rescate, Academia iepurașilor: Paștele e în pericol, Agent Max, De hazenschool: een onmogelijke missie, Die Häschenschule 2 - Der große Eierklau, Escola de Coelhos - Missão Ovo Dourado, Harepatruljen: Det store æggekup, Jäneste kool 2, Max et Emmy: Mission Pâques, Nyuszi suli: A húsvét-mentőakció, Paashaas Academie, Rabbit Academy - Uppdrag rädda påsken, Rabbit Academy Mission: Eggpossible, Rabbit Academy: El gran robo de los huevos de Pascua, Rabbit Gibbor shel Koulam, Rabbit School - Coniglietti alla Riscossa, Tavşan Okulu: Çılgın Yumurtalar, Trušu akadēmija: Olu misija, Zając Max: misja pisanka, Zečija akademija: nemoguća misijaja, Τα αβγά και τα πασχάλια, Братцы Кролики: Пасхальный переполох, Кролячі пригоди: Врятувати Великдень, Rabbit School: Mission Eggpossible, 護蛋聯萌, Rabbit Academy - Mission: Eggpossible, Zaķu skola: Misija "Olas", Τα Αυγά και τα Πασχάλια, Rabbit Academy – Mission Eggpossible

Cartoon rating

5.6
Rate 19 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 18 April 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible - Dubbed trailer
Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible

Die Häschenschule: Jagd nach dem goldenen Ei
Die Häschenschule: Jagd nach dem goldenen Ei Animation, Family
2017, Germany
6.0
The Ogglies
The Ogglies Adventure, Animation, Family
2021, Germany / Belgium
5.0
Moonbound
Moonbound Animation, Family
2021, Germany / Austria
6.0
Ginger's Tale
Ginger's Tale Animation
2020, Russia
6.0
Two Buddies and a Badger: The Great Big Beast
Two Buddies and a Badger: The Great Big Beast Animation, Comedy, Family
2020, Norway
5.0
Die Pfefferkörner und der Schatz der Tiefsee Detective, Adventure, Family
2020, Germany
5.0
Der kleine Rabe Socke
Der kleine Rabe Socke Animation, Comedy, Adventure
2012, Germany
6.0
The Elfkins – Baking a Difference
The Elfkins – Baking a Difference Animation, Family
2019, Germany
6.0
Am I Beautiful?
Am I Beautiful? Comedy
1998, Germany
6.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more