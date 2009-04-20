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Shaun Dixon Shaun Dixon
Kinoafisha Persons Shaun Dixon

Shaun Dixon

Shaun Dixon

Date of Birth
20 April 2009
Age
17 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire 6.2
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (2025)
End of the Road 4.8
End of the Road (2022)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder 3.1
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (2022)

Filmography

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire 6.2
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire
Comedy, Music 2025, USA
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder 3.1
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Animation, Comedy, Family 2022, USA
End of the Road 4.8
End of the Road End of the Road
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2022, USA
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