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About
Filmography
Shaun Dixon
Shaun Dixon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shaun Dixon
Shaun Dixon
Shaun Dixon
Date of Birth
20 April 2009
Age
17 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.2
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire
(2025)
4.8
End of the Road
(2022)
3.1
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
(2022)
Filmography
6.2
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire
Comedy, Music
2025, USA
3.1
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Animation, Comedy, Family
2022, USA
4.8
End of the Road
End of the Road
Drama, Mystery, Thriller
2022, USA
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