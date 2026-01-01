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Kinoafisha Films Ruin

Ruin

, 2018
Ruin
USA / Thriller / 18+

Cast

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Matthias Schoenaerts
Matthias Schoenaerts
The Captain
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot
Director Justin Kurzel, Niki Caro
Writer Kaz Firpo, Ryan Firpo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2018
Production Aloe Entertainment, Ludascripts, MadRiver Pictures
Also known as
Ruin

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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