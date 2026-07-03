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Poster of Gatta Kusthi 2
8.7
Gatta Kusthi 2 - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Gatta Kusthi 2
8.7

Gatta Kusthi 2

, 2026
Gatta Kusthi 2
India / Comedy, Drama, Romantic
Trailers
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Poster of Gatta Kusthi 2
8.7
Going 0
Not going 0
Gatta Kusthi 2 - Teaser
Gatta Kusthi 2  Teaser

Synopsis

The sequel, which consists of consecutive events following the film Gatta Kusthi (2022).

Cast

Aishwarya Lekshmi
Keerthi
Vishnu Vishal
Veera
Ramya Krishna
Ramya Krishna
Raja Rajeshwari
Karunas
Ratnam, Veera's Uncle
Munishkanth
Chithapa, Keerthi's Uncle
Kaali Venkat
Sattanathan
Lizzie Antony
Gajaraj
Sreeja Ravi
Karunakaran
Partha
Mokksha
Meenu
Yogi Babu
Balbir Singh
Director Chella Ayyavu
Writer Chella Ayyavu, Mohan Rajan, Muthamil
Composer Sean Roldan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 34 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 3 July 2026
Release date
3 July 2026 India
3 July 2026 Ireland 12A
3 July 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $187,252
Production Vels Film International, Vishnu Vishal Studioz, IVY Entertainment
Also known as
Gatta Kusthi 2, Gatta Kusthi: 2nd Round

Film rating

8.7
Rate 14 votes
8.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Gatta Kusthi 2 - Teaser
Gatta Kusthi 2 Teaser
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