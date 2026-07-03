Cast
Aishwarya Lekshmi
Keerthi
Karunas
Ratnam, Veera's Uncle
Munishkanth
Chithapa, Keerthi's Uncle
Cast and Crew
Director
Chella Ayyavu
Writer
Chella Ayyavu, Mohan Rajan, Muthamil
Composer
Sean Roldan
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 34 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
3 July 2026
Release date
|3 July 2026
|India
|
|
|3 July 2026
|Ireland
|
|12A
|3 July 2026
|UAE
|
|18TC
Worldwide Gross
$187,252
Production
Vels Film International, Vishnu Vishal Studioz, IVY Entertainment
Also known as
Gatta Kusthi 2, Gatta Kusthi: 2nd Round