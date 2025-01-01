Menu
Andrey Harybin
Andrey Harybin

Date of Birth
26 May 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

Trainer 7.1
Trainer (1969)
The Secret of the Iron Door 7.0
The Secret of the Iron Door (1970)
Potryasayushchiy Berendeev 6.4
Potryasayushchiy Berendeev (1976)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 21 Films 5 TV Shows 16 Actor 21
Izbrannyj
Comedy, Drama 2025, Russia
Razvorot
Detective 2025, Russia
Vera bolshe ne verit v sovpadeniya
Detective 2024, Russia
Zerkalo dlya oborotnya
Romantic 2023, Russia
Vera bolshe ne verit v primety
Detective 2023, Russia
I v schaste i v bede
Romantic 2021, Russia
Vera bolshe ne verit
Detective 2021, Russia
Ekipazh 314
Comedy 2021, Russia
Vera bolshe ne verit v romantiku
Detective 2021, Russia
Drama, Comedy 2020, Russia
Menya zovut Sasha
Romantic 2019, Russia
Moya lyubimaya mishen
Romantic, Detective 2019, Russia
Sufler
Detective 2017, Russia
Gerasim 5.2
Drama 2017, Russia
Voennyy fitnes
Comedy, Sport, Romantic 2016, Russia
Propavshiy bez vesti
Drama, Crime, Detective 2013, Russia
Zhena generala
Drama 2011, Russia
Innocent Guilty 6.1
Drama 2008, Russia
Potryasayushchiy Berendeev 6.4
Drama 1976, USSR
The Secret of the Iron Door 7
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Family 1970, USSR
Trainer 7.1
Sport, Drama, Family 1969, USSR
