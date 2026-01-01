Menu
Awards and nominations of Don't Look Up 2021

Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Original Score
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Song
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
