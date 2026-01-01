Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up Awards
Awards and nominations of Don't Look Up 2021
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Original Score
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Song
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
