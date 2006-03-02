Menu
Poster of Rush Hour
Poster of Rush Hour
Рейтинги
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Rush Hour

Rush Hour

Chas pik 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 2 March 2006
Release date
2 March 2006 Russia 16+
Production Studiya Cherepakha
Also known as
Chas pik, Godzina szczytu, Rush Hour, Tipptund, Час Пик
Director
Oleg Fesenko
Cast
Konstantin Khabensky
Konstantin Khabensky
Ekaterina Guseva
Ekaterina Guseva
Anna Kovalchuk
Anna Kovalchuk
Andrey Merzlikin
Andrey Merzlikin
Kristina Kuzmina
Kristina Kuzmina
Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
