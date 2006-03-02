Menu
About
6.5
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Best Russian Films
Rush Hour
Rush Hour
Chas pik
18+
Drama
Romantic
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2006
World premiere
2 March 2006
Release date
2 March 2006
Russia
Production
Studiya Cherepakha
Also known as
Chas pik, Godzina szczytu, Rush Hour, Tipptund, Час Пик
Director
Oleg Fesenko
Cast
Konstantin Khabensky
Ekaterina Guseva
Anna Kovalchuk
Andrey Merzlikin
Kristina Kuzmina
Cast and Crew
