Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
Platki
Platki
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
27 April 2007
Release date
27 April 2007
Russia
27 April 2007
Belarus
27 April 2007
Kazakhstan
27 April 2007
Ukraine
Director
Yuriy Pavlov
Cast
Ekaterina Guseva
Igor Botvin
Mettyu Reyns
Rimma Markova
Raisa Ryazanova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Platki
7.5
Veronika ne pridyot
(2008)
4.0
Potseluy ne dlya pressy
(2008)
5.9
Ogorod
(2022)
6.5
Selfi#Selfie
(2017)
8.1
Ekskursantė
(2011)
0.0
Вторая жизнь Фёдора Строгова
(2009)
0.0
Schit Minervy
(2005)
6.2
On Upper Maslovka Street
(2005)
7.8
Okraina
(1998)
6.9
Rupture
(1983)
4.4
Skvorets i Lira
(1974)
6.4
Eshchyo ne vecher
(1974)
Film rating
0.0
Rate
8
votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree