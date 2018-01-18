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Poster of Private Life
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Private Life
7.1

Private Life

, 2018
Private Life
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Private Life
7.1

Cast

Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn
Rachel Biegler
Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti
Richard Grimes
Molly Shannon
Molly Shannon
Cynthia Grimes
John Carroll Lynch
John Carroll Lynch
Charlie Grimes
Kayli Carter
Kayli Carter
Gabrielle Reid
Clinic Nurse #1
Amy Russ
Admitting Nurse #1
Caroline Martin
Clinic Nurse #2
Nick Sullivan
Anesthesiologist
Hettienne Park
Hettienne Park
Female Doctor
Denis O'Hare
Denis O'Hare
Dr. Dordick
Director Tamara Jenkins
Writer Tamara Jenkins
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 4 October 2018
World premiere 18 January 2018
MPAA R
Production Likely Story, Netflix
Also known as
Private Life, Vida privada, Đời Tư, Mais uma Chance, Özel Hayat, Privatliv, Życie prywatne, Προσωπική ζωή, Приватне життя, Частная жизнь, プライベート・ライフ, 非孕私生活, 프라이빗 라이프

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Sadie Oh, my God, look at us. We're like an ad for assholes.
Rachel Biegler You mean we're assholes, or we're part of an ad that's targeted to assholes?
Sadie No, it's just that whole... people with cappuccinos in their lofts, with their laptops, dogs, with messy hair. You know, that whole fantasy. It's not your fault. You guys are authentic and real, you've just been co-opted by cultural mechanisms that create desirability. I took a media and consumer society course. It was pretty life-altering.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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