Sadie
Oh, my God, look at us. We're like an ad for assholes.
Rachel Biegler
You mean we're assholes, or we're part of an ad that's targeted to assholes?
Sadie
No, it's just that whole... people with cappuccinos in their lofts, with their laptops, dogs, with messy hair. You know, that whole fantasy. It's not your fault. You guys are authentic and real, you've just been co-opted by cultural mechanisms that create desirability. I took a media and consumer society course. It was pretty life-altering.