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Edvin Endre
Edvin Endre Edvin Endre
Kinoafisha Persons Edvin Endre

Edvin Endre

Edvin Endre

Date of Birth
1 July 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Voice actor

Popular Films

Fortitude 7.2
Fortitude (2015)
The Playlist 7.2
The Playlist (2022)
7.2
Moominvalley (2019)

Filmography

Hammarskjöld 6.7
Hammarskjöld Hammarskjöld
Biography, Drama, Thriller 2023, Sweden
Watch trailer
The Playlist 7.2
The Playlist
Drama, Music, 2022, Sweden
7.2
Moominvalley Moominvalley
Animation 2019, Great Britain / Finland
The Spy 6.1
The Spy The Spy
Thriller, Drama, War 2019, Norway
The Pagan King 6.1
The Pagan King Nameja gredzens
Action, Drama, History 2018, Great Britain / Latvia
Eld & lågor 6.8
Eld & lågor Swoon
Romantic 2018, Sweden
Watch trailer
Eddie the Eagle 7.2
Eddie the Eagle Eddie the Eagle
Drama, Sport 2016, Great Britain / USA / Germany
Fortitude 7.3
Fortitude
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2015, Great Britain
Show more
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