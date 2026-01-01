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Edvin Endre
Edvin Endre
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edvin Endre
Edvin Endre
Edvin Endre
Date of Birth
1 July 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.2
Fortitude
(2015)
7.2
The Playlist
(2022)
7.2
Moominvalley
(2019)
Filmography
6.7
Hammarskjöld
Hammarskjöld
Biography, Drama, Thriller
2023, Sweden
Watch trailer
7.2
The Playlist
Drama, Music,
2022, Sweden
7.2
Moominvalley
Moominvalley
Animation
2019, Great Britain / Finland
6.1
The Spy
The Spy
Thriller, Drama, War
2019, Norway
6.1
The Pagan King
Nameja gredzens
Action, Drama, History
2018, Great Britain / Latvia
6.8
Eld & lågor
Swoon
Romantic
2018, Sweden
Watch trailer
7.2
Eddie the Eagle
Eddie the Eagle
Drama, Sport
2016, Great Britain / USA / Germany
7.3
Fortitude
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2015, Great Britain
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