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Poster of Tigers
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Tigers
7.2

Tigers

, 2014
Tigers
India, France / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Tigers
7.2

Cast

Emraan Hashmi
Ayan
Danny Huston
Danny Huston
Alex
Khalid Abdalla
Khalid Abdalla
Nadeem
Adil Hussain
Adil Hussain
Bilal
Satyadeep Misra
Dr. Faiz
Heino Ferch
Michael
Sam Reid
Sam Reid
Frank
Geetanjali Thapa
Zainab
Maryam d'Abo
Maggie
Vinod Nagpal
Mustafa
Director Danis Tanovic
Writer Darab Farooqui, Andy Paterson, Vibhu Puri, Danis Tanovic
Composer Pritam Chakraborty
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India / France
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 4 March 2017
World premiere 8 November 2014
Worldwide Gross $293,274
Production Sikhya Entertainment, Cinemorphic, Asap Films
Also known as
Tigers, Tigers Can a Salesman Be a Hero, Tigrii, White Lies, Тигры, 汚れたミルク　あるセールスマンの告発

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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