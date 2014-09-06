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This bourgeois outrage when we do anything, say anything. Anything we ever build or achieve. Anything with the slightest whiff of magnificence. How did they get everywhere? How did they make everything so fucking second-rate? Them thinking they're better because there's more of them! That's not sweat on their palms, it's envy. It's resentment! And it stinks like a fucking drain! I'm sick to fucking death of poor people!

Alistair Ryle This bourgeois outrage when we do anything, say anything. Anything we ever build or achieve. Anything with the slightest whiff of magnificence. How did they get everywhere? How did they make everything so fucking second-rate? Them thinking they're better because there's more of them! That's not sweat on their palms, it's envy. It's resentment! And it stinks like a fucking drain! I'm sick to fucking death of poor people!

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.