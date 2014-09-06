ProductionFilm4, HanWay Films, British Film Institute (BFI)
Also known as
The Riot Club, Posh, El club de los canallas, Hội Trác Táng, I leshi tis kompsis aliteias, Klub dla wybrańców, Mässuklubi, O Clube de Elite, Taşkınlar Kulübü, The Riot Club - Alles hat seinen Preis, Η λέσχη της κομψής αλητείας, Клуб бунтарей, ライオット・クラブ, 高富帥俱樂部, Klub dla wybranców, Le Riot Club, ชมรมสุภาพบุรุษสุดเฮ้ว, 骚乱俱乐部
Alistair RyleThis bourgeois outrage when we do anything, say anything. Anything we ever build or achieve. Anything with the slightest whiff of magnificence. How did they get everywhere? How did they make everything so fucking second-rate? Them thinking they're better because there's more of them! That's not sweat on their palms, it's envy. It's resentment! And it stinks like a fucking drain! I'm sick to fucking death of poor people!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.