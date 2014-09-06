Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Riot Club
6.5
The Riot Club - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Riot Club
6.5

The Riot Club

, 2014
The Riot Club
Great Britain / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Riot Club
6.5
The Riot Club - Trailer
The Riot Club  Trailer

Synopsis

Two first-year students at Oxford University join the infamous Riot Club, where reputations can be made or destroyed over the course of a single evening.

Cast

Natalie Dormer
Natalie Dormer
Jessica Brown-Findlay
Jessica Brown-Findlay
Rachel
Sam Claflin
Sam Claflin
Alistair Ryle
Holliday Grainger
Holliday Grainger
Douglas Booth
Douglas Booth
Harry Villiers
Max Irons
Max Irons
Miles
Ben Schnetzer
Ben Schnetzer
Sam Reid
Sam Reid
Freddie Fox
Freddie Fox
Josh O'Connor
Josh O'Connor
Thomas Arnold
Escott
Harry Lloyd
Harry Lloyd
Lord Riot
Director Lone Scherfig
Writer Laura Wade
Composer Kasper Winding
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 19 September 2014
World premiere 6 September 2014
Release date
6 September 2014 Russia 16+
4 December 2014 Denmark
31 December 2014 France
9 October 2014 Germany
19 September 2014 Great Britain
23 October 2014 Greece
25 September 2014 Italy
23 July 2016 Japan
6 September 2014 Kazakhstan
26 December 2014 South Africa
22 October 2015 South Korea
13 February 2015 Sweden
26 February 2015 Thailand
6 September 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $3,517,925
Production Film4, HanWay Films, British Film Institute (BFI)
Also known as
The Riot Club, Posh, El club de los canallas, Hội Trác Táng, I leshi tis kompsis aliteias, Klub dla wybrańców, Mässuklubi, O Clube de Elite, Taşkınlar Kulübü, The Riot Club - Alles hat seinen Preis, Η λέσχη της κομψής αλητείας, Клуб бунтарей, ライオット・クラブ, 高富帥俱樂部, Klub dla wybranców, Le Riot Club, ชมรมสุภาพบุรุษสุดเฮ้ว, 骚乱俱乐部

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Riot Club - Trailer
The Riot Club Trailer
The Riot Club - TV spot 2
The Riot Club TV spot 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Alistair Ryle This bourgeois outrage when we do anything, say anything. Anything we ever build or achieve. Anything with the slightest whiff of magnificence. How did they get everywhere? How did they make everything so fucking second-rate? Them thinking they're better because there's more of them! That's not sweat on their palms, it's envy. It's resentment! And it stinks like a fucking drain! I'm sick to fucking death of poor people!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Riot Club

Love, Wedding, Repeat
Love, Wedding, Repeat Comedy, Romantic
2020, Italy
5.0
The Corrupted
The Corrupted Crime, Thriller
2019, Great Britain
5.0
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society Drama, Romantic, History
2018, USA
7.0
Bitter Harvest
Bitter Harvest Drama, Romantic, War
2017, Canada
6.0
My Cousin Rachel
My Cousin Rachel Drama, Romantic, Detective
2017, USA / Great Britain
6.0
The Limehouse Golem
The Limehouse Golem Horror, Thriller, Fantasy
2016, Great Britain
6.0
Their Finest
Their Finest Comedy, Romantic
2016, Great Britain
6.0
Love, Rosie
Love, Rosie Comedy, Romantic
2014, Great Britain / USA
7.0
LOL
LOL Comedy
2012, USA
5.0
W.E.
W.E. Comedy, Romantic
2011, Great Britain
6.0
The Edge of Love
The Edge of Love Romantic, Drama, Biography
2008, Great Britain
6.0
The Kindness of Strangers
The Kindness of Strangers Drama
2019, Denmark / Canada / Germany / Sweden / France
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more