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Poster of Mishka-zadira
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Mishka-zadira
6.2

Mishka-zadira

, 1955
Mishka-zadira
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Mishka-zadira
6.2
Director Pyotr Nosov
Writer Neli Okropiridze
Composer Otar Gordeli
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 13 January 1956
Release date
13 January 1956 USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Mishka-zadira, A Bear Cub the Trouble Maker, Мишка-задира, Мишка задира

Cartoon rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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