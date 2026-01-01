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6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Mishka-zadira
6.2
Mishka-zadira
, 1955
Mishka-zadira
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.2
Director
Pyotr Nosov
Writer
Neli Okropiridze
Composer
Otar Gordeli
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1955
World premiere
13 January 1956
Release date
13 January 1956
USSR
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Mishka-zadira, A Bear Cub the Trouble Maker, Мишка-задира, Мишка задира
More
Cartoon rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
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