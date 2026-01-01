Similar films for Petushok: zolotoy grebeshok
Lisa i volk Animation, Short
1958, USSR
7.0
The Adventures of Scamper the Penguin Animation
1986, USSR / Japan
7.0
Cheburashka idyot v shkolu Animation
1983, USSR
7.0
Koshkin dom Children's
1982, USSR
6.0
Troe iz Prostokvashino Family, Animation, Short
1978, USSR
8.0
The last petal Short, Animation
1977, USSR
7.0
Vasilisa Prekrasnaya Short, Animation
1977, USSR
7.0
The Cat’s House Animation
1958, USSR
7.0
Dvenadtsat mesyatsev Fairy Tale
1956, USSR
7.0
Zakoldovannyy malchik Family, Animation
1955, USSR
7.0
Tsarevna-lyagushka Short, Animation
1954, USSR
7.0
Kashtanka Animation
1952, USSR
7.0