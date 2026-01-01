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Poster of Petushok: zolotoy grebeshok
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Petushok: zolotoy grebeshok
6.9

Petushok: zolotoy grebeshok

, 1955
Petushok: zolotoy grebeshok
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Petushok: zolotoy grebeshok
6.9
Director Pyotr Nosov, Dmitriy Anpilov
Writer Pyotr Nosov, Aleksei Tolstoy
Composer Rodion Shchedrin
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 11 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 1 January 1955
Release date
1 January 1955 Russia 12+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Petushok: zolotoy grebeshok, Rooster's Golden Comb, Петушок - золотой гребешок, Kuldse harjaga kukeke, Petushok - zolotoy grebeshok, Petushok.zolotoyi.grebeshok, Петушок — золотой гребешок

Cartoon rating

6.9
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7 IMDb
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