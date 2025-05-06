6.6Malchik s palchik
Malchik s palchik, 1977
USSR / Animation / 18+
Cast
Director Aleksandr Trusov, Roman Davydov
Writer Vladimir Danilov
Composer Vladimir Krivtsov
Animated film details
Country USSR
Runtime 18 minutes
Production year 1977
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Malchik s palchik, Tom Thumb, Мальчик с пальчик, Ein Junge, so groß wie der Daumen, Pöialpoiss
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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