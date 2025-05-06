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Poster of Malchik s palchik
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Malchik s palchik
6.6

Malchik s palchik

, 1977
Malchik s palchik
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Malchik s palchik
6.6

Cast

Nina Zorskaya
Nina Zorskaya
The old woman
Nadezhda Rumyantseva
Nadezhda Rumyantseva
The boy
Nikolay Sergeev
Nikolay Sergeev
The old man
Vladimir Basov
Vladimir Basov
The landowner
Director Aleksandr Trusov, Roman Davydov
Writer Vladimir Danilov
Composer Vladimir Krivtsov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 18 minutes
Production year 1977
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Malchik s palchik, Tom Thumb, Мальчик с пальчик, Ein Junge, so groß wie der Daumen, Pöialpoiss

Cartoon rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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