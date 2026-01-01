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Poster of Vyshe golovu!
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Vyshe golovu!
5.6

Vyshe golovu!

, 1972
Vyshe golovu!
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Vyshe golovu!
5.6
Director Lev Atamanov
Writer Feliks Kamov, Arkady Khait, Aleksandr Kurlyandsky
Composer Alfred Schnittke
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1972
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Vyshe golovu!, Выше голову!

Cartoon rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
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