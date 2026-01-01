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Poster of Cheburashka
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Cheburashka
7.8

Cheburashka

, 1972
Cheburashka
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Cheburashka
7.8

Cast

Tamara Dmitrieva
Pioneers
Vasily Livanov
Vasily Livanov
Gena
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Cheburashka
Vladimir Ferapontov
Gena
Director Roman Kachanov, Makoto Nakamura
Writer Eduard Uspenskiy, Roman Kachanov
Composer Vladimir Shainsky
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 19 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 10 October 1972
Release date
5 June 2014 Russia 6+
5 October 2011 France
18 December 2010 Japan
10 October 1972 USA
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Cheburashka, Чебурашка, Appelsiinipoika, Czeburaszek, Drutten, Kiwaczek, Kūlverstukas, Muksis, チェブラーシカ（1969）

Cartoon rating

7.8
Rate 12 votes
7.8 IMDb
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