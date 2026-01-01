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Poster of Lesnye puteshestvenniki
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Lesnye puteshestvenniki
7.4

Lesnye puteshestvenniki

, 1951
Lesnye puteshestvenniki
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Lesnye puteshestvenniki
7.4

Cast

Yuliya Yulskaya
Yuliya Yulskaya
Young Squirrel
Tatyana Barysheva
Tatyana Barysheva
Grey-hen
Aleksandra Panova
Jay
Vladimir Ratomskiy
Squirrel - neighbor
Yuriy Khrzhanovskiy
Hamster
Viktoriya Ivanova
Grigori Belov
Blackcock
Margarita Doktorova
Director Mstislav Pashchenko
Writer Vera Chaplina, Georgiy Skrebitskiy
Composer Karen Khachaturian
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 21 minutes
Production year 1951
World premiere 1 January 1951
Release date
1 January 1951 Russia 0+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Lesnye puteshestvenniki, Forest Travellers, Лесные путешественники, Лісові мандрівники, Il piccolo esploratore

Cartoon rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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