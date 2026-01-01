Similar films for Lesnye puteshestvenniki
Pesenka myshonka Animation
1967, USSR
7.0
The Flower with Seven Colors Animation
1948, USSR
7.0
The Adventures of Scamper the Penguin Animation
1986, USSR / Japan
7.0
Po sledam bremenskikh muzykantov Musical, Animation, Fantasy, Family
1971, USSR
7.0
Umka ishchet druga Children's, Short
1970, USSR
7.0
Volk i semero kozlyat Animation, Short
1957, USSR
6.0
Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh Children's, Short, Animation
1951, USSR
7.0
Skazka o rybake i rybke Animation, Short, Family
1950, USSR
7.0
Kogda zazhigayutsya yolki Animation
1950, USSR
7.0
Neposlushnyy kotyonok Animation
1953, USSR
7.0
In a thicket Animation
1954, USSR
7.0
Lesnaya khronika Animation
1970, USSR
7.0