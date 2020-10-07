Menu
Poster of Little Vampire
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Little Vampire

Little Vampire

Little Vampire
Little Vampire - trailer in russian
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 1 January 2021
World premiere 7 October 2020
Release date
4 August 2022 Russia World Pictures
1 July 2021 Australia PG
28 October 2020 Belgium
21 October 2020 Canada G
21 October 2020 France U
9 December 2021 Germany 6
4 August 2022 Kazakhstan 6+
4 August 2022 Kyrgyzstan
29 October 2021 Poland
3 December 2020 Singapore
29 December 2021 South Korea
5 January 2021 Spain 7
23 December 2020 Tunisia
Worldwide Gross $1,834,038
Production Joann Sfar's Magical Society, StudioCanal, Panache Productions
Also known as
Petit vampire, Little Vampire, Das große Abenteuer des kleinen Vampir, El pequeño vampiro, Kicsi vámpír, Lilla vampyren, Micul vampir, Mój przyjaciel wampir, Piccolo vampiro, Семейка монстров, 小吸血鬼, 小小吸血鬼
Director
Joann Sfar
Cast
Camille Cottin
Jean-Paul Rouve
Joann Sfar
Alex Lutz
Quentin Faure
6.3
Little Vampire - trailer in russian
