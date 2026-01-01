Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Nasha nyanya
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Nasha nyanya
6.1

Nasha nyanya

, 1975
Nasha nyanya
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Nasha nyanya
6.1
Director Ivan Ufimtsev
Writer Genrikh Sapgir
Composer Viktor Kuprevich
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1975
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Nasha nyanya, Our Nanny, Наша няня, Vajatakse lapsehoidjat

Cartoon rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Nasha nyanya

Kasha iz topora
Kasha iz topora Animation
1982, USSR
7.0
Slonyonok-turist
Slonyonok-turist Animation, Short
1992, Russia
5.0
Schastlivyy Grigoriy
Schastlivyy Grigoriy Animation, Short
1987, USSR
6.0
38 popugaev
38 popugaev Animation
1976, USSR
7.0
Chasy s kukushkoy
Chasy s kukushkoy Animation, Short
1973, USSR
5.0
General Toptygin
General Toptygin Short, Animation
1971, USSR
6.0
Losharik
Losharik Animation
1971, USSR
6.0
Moy drug Martyn
Moy drug Martyn Animation, Short
1970, USSR
6.0
Kak starik nasedkoy byl
Kak starik nasedkoy byl Animation
1983, USSR
5.0
Kakoy zvuk izdayot komar?
Kakoy zvuk izdayot komar? Animation
1988, USSR
5.0
Slonyonok zabolel
Slonyonok zabolel Animation
1985, USSR
5.0
Slonyonok poshyol uchitsya
Slonyonok poshyol uchitsya Animation
1984, USSR
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more