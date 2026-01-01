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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Nasha nyanya
6.1
Nasha nyanya
, 1975
Nasha nyanya
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Director
Ivan Ufimtsev
Writer
Genrikh Sapgir
Composer
Viktor Kuprevich
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1975
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Nasha nyanya, Our Nanny, Наша няня, Vajatakse lapsehoidjat
More
Cartoon rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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Showtimes
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