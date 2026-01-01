Menu
38 popugaev
38 popugaev
18+
Animation
Country
USSR
Runtime
8 minutes
Production year
1976
World premiere
13 July 1976
Release date
13 July 1976
Russia
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
38 popugaev, 38 попугаев
Director
Ivan Ufimtsev
Cast
Nadezhda Rumyantseva
Mikhail Kozakov
Vasily Livanov
Vsevolod Larionov
Cast and Crew
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
