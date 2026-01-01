Menu
38 popugaev

38 popugaev 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 8 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 13 July 1976
Release date
13 July 1976 Russia
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
38 popugaev, 38 попугаев
Director
Ivan Ufimtsev
Cast
Nadezhda Rumyantseva
Nadezhda Rumyantseva
Mikhail Kozakov
Mikhail Kozakov
Vasily Livanov
Vasily Livanov
Vsevolod Larionov
Vsevolod Larionov
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
