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Aleksandra Turgan Aleksandra Turgan
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandra Turgan

Aleksandra Turgan

Aleksandra Turgan

Date of Birth
2 July 1953
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
2 December 2014
Actor type
Voice actress, Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Prishelets v kapuste 6.7
Prishelets v kapuste (1989)
House Under the Starry Skies 6.1
House Under the Starry Skies (1991)
The Late Berry 6.1
The Late Berry (1978)

Filmography

Genre
Year
House Under the Starry Skies 6.1
House Under the Starry Skies Dom pod zvyozdnym nebom
Sci-Fi, Drama, Comedy 1991, USSR
Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat 5.6
Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat
Animation 1991, USSR
Prishelets Vanusha 6.1
Prishelets Vanusha Prishelets Vanusha
Animation 1990, USSR
Prishelets v kapuste 6.7
Prishelets v kapuste Prishelets v kapuste
Animation 1989, USSR
The Late Berry 6.1
The Late Berry Pozdnyaya yagoda
Drama, Romantic 1978, USSR
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