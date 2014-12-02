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Filmography
Aleksandra Turgan
Aleksandra Turgan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandra Turgan
Aleksandra Turgan
Aleksandra Turgan
Date of Birth
2 July 1953
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
2 December 2014
Actor type
Voice actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
6.7
Prishelets v kapuste
(1989)
6.1
House Under the Starry Skies
(1991)
6.1
The Late Berry
(1978)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1991
1990
1989
1978
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
6.1
House Under the Starry Skies
Dom pod zvyozdnym nebom
Sci-Fi, Drama, Comedy
1991, USSR
5.6
Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat
Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat
Animation
1991, USSR
6.1
Prishelets Vanusha
Prishelets Vanusha
Animation
1990, USSR
6.7
Prishelets v kapuste
Prishelets v kapuste
Animation
1989, USSR
6.1
The Late Berry
Pozdnyaya yagoda
Drama, Romantic
1978, USSR
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