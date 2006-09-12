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Poster of Pu-239
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Pu-239
6.6

Pu-239

, 2006
The Half Life of Timofey Berezin
USA, Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Pu-239
6.6

Cast

Paddy Considine
Paddy Considine
Timofey
Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac
Shiv
Radha Mitchell
Radha Mitchell
Marina
Jason Flemyng
Jason Flemyng
Vlad
Jordan Long
Yegor
Valeriu Pavel Dan
Red Army Hero
Kenneth Bryans
Prusokov
Danya Baryshnikov
Tolya
Connor McIntyre
Facility Director
Derek Hutchinson
Facility Deputy
Director Scott Z. Burns
Writer Scott Z. Burns, Ken Kalfus
Composer Abel Korzeniowski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 3 April 2009
World premiere 12 September 2006
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Production HBO Films, Beacon Pictures, Section Eight
Also known as
The Half Life of Timofey Berezin, Pu-239, Plutonio 239 - Pericolo invisibile, Plutónium, Połowiczny rozpad Timofieja Bierezina, Pu-239: To stoiheio tou olethrou, Отнетият живот на Тимофей Берьозин, Плутоний-239, 致命核料, Pu-239: To stoixeio tou olethrou

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb

Quotes

Timofey [voiceover] The hands on the clock are waving goodbye. It was my grandfather's watch. The dial was painted by hand in America during Word War I. The brides of soldiers seated at long tables dutifully making luminous little sixes and eights to help keep the world free. The eights were particularly hard to make; so the women sucked on the tips of the paintbrushes to bring them to a fine point. One by one, their mouths began to fill with cancer. The radium-based paint they had swallowed bombarded their brains and bones with alpha and beta particles. The women who painted the watch faces sued the US Radium Corporation of West Orange, New Jersey. Had the trial been at night, the breath they used to say goodbye to the world would have glowed like moonlit fog. They were given ten thousand dollars for their lives.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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