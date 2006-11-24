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Poster of The Nativity Story
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Nativity Story
6.8

The Nativity Story

, 2006
The Nativity Story
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Nativity Story
6.8

Cast

Gabrielle Scharnitzky
Hiam Abbass
Hiam Abbass
Anna
Keisha Castle-Hughes
Keisha Castle-Hughes
Mary
Matt Patresi
Ted Rusoff
Yvonne Sciò
Alexander Siddig
Alexander Siddig
The Angel Gabriel
Tim Van Rellim
Shelby Young
Shelby Young
Linnenn Zeyger
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Elizabeth
Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac
Joseph
Director Catherine Hardwicke
Writer Mike Rich
Composer Mychael Danna
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 1 December 2006
World premiere 24 November 2006
Release date
24 November 2006 Russia КароПрокат 12+
30 November 2006 Australia
1 December 2006 Brazil
6 December 2006 France
24 November 2006 Kazakhstan
14 December 2017 South Korea
1 December 2006 USA
24 November 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $35,000,000
Worldwide Gross $46,432,264
Production New Line Cinema, Sound for Film, Temple Hill Entertainment
Also known as
The Nativity Story, El nacimiento, La nativité, Nativity, Three Days of Witches, Vägen till Betlehem, A születés, Câu Chuyện Chúa Giáng Sinh, Es begab sich aber zu der Zeit..., I istoria tis Gennisis, Jesus - A História do Nascimento, Jesús - El nacimiento, Kristaus gimimo istorija, Kristus dzimšana, La història del Nadal, Maria, Matkalla Beetlehemiin, Meryem ana: Hz. İsa?nın doğuşu, Narodzenie, Narodziny, Natividad: La historia, O Nascimento de Cristo, Povestea naşterii Domnului, Příběh Zrození, Priča o Isusovom rođenju, Sündimise lugu, The Royal Engagement, The Royalty Engagement, Veien til Betlehem, Vejen til Betlehem, Zgodba o Kristusovem rojstvu, Η ιστορία της Γέννησης, Божественное рождение, Рождество, マリア, 圣诞颂, 基督诞生, 基督诞生记, 耶稣诞生, 降世录

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 22 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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