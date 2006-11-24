ProductionNew Line Cinema, Sound for Film, Temple Hill Entertainment
Also known as
The Nativity Story, El nacimiento, La nativité, Nativity, Three Days of Witches, Vägen till Betlehem, A születés, Câu Chuyện Chúa Giáng Sinh, Es begab sich aber zu der Zeit..., I istoria tis Gennisis, Jesus - A História do Nascimento, Jesús - El nacimiento, Kristaus gimimo istorija, Kristus dzimšana, La història del Nadal, Maria, Matkalla Beetlehemiin, Meryem ana: Hz. İsa?nın doğuşu, Narodzenie, Narodziny, Natividad: La historia, O Nascimento de Cristo, Povestea naşterii Domnului, Příběh Zrození, Priča o Isusovom rođenju, Sündimise lugu, The Royal Engagement, The Royalty Engagement, Veien til Betlehem, Vejen til Betlehem, Zgodba o Kristusovem rojstvu, Η ιστορία της Γέννησης, Божественное рождение, Рождество, マリア, 圣诞颂, 基督诞生, 基督诞生记, 耶稣诞生, 降世录
Film rating
6.8
Rate13 votes
6.8IMDb
Updated 22 December 2023
Quotes
Joseph[Villagers are glaring and glancing sullenly at them as they leave]They're going to miss us.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.