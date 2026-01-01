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7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Ivan Franko
7.4
Ivan Franko
, 1956
Ivan Franko
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Cast
Sergei Bondarchuk
Ivan Franko
Yaroslav Helyas
Mikhailo Pavlik
Vladimir Balashov
Henryk
Irina Skobtseva
Ludwiga Szankiewicz
Liliya Gritsenko
Olga Frankova
Georgiy Babenko
Hlaholinsky, publisher
Leonid Parkhomenko
Fr. Mikhailo Grinchuk
Yelena Litskanovich
Anna Pavlik
Lev Snezhnitsky
Mikola Vitalevich Lysenko, composer
Vladimir Matveyev
Mikhail Staritsky
Director
Timofei Levchuk
Writer
Leonid Smiliansky
Composer
Mykola Kolessa
,
Boris Lyatoshinsky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
1956
World premiere
1 January 1956
Release date
1 January 1956
Ukraine
Also known as
Ivan Franko, Iwan Franko, Иван Франко, Іван Франко
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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