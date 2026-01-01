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Poster of Ivan Franko
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Ivan Franko
7.4

Ivan Franko

, 1956
Ivan Franko
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Ivan Franko
7.4

Cast

Sergei Bondarchuk
Sergei Bondarchuk
Ivan Franko
Yaroslav Helyas
Mikhailo Pavlik
Vladimir Balashov
Henryk
Irina Skobtseva
Irina Skobtseva
Ludwiga Szankiewicz
Liliya Gritsenko
Olga Frankova
Georgiy Babenko
Hlaholinsky, publisher
Leonid Parkhomenko
Fr. Mikhailo Grinchuk
Yelena Litskanovich
Anna Pavlik
Lev Snezhnitsky
Mikola Vitalevich Lysenko, composer
Vladimir Matveyev
Mikhail Staritsky
Director Timofei Levchuk
Writer Leonid Smiliansky
Composer Mykola Kolessa, Boris Lyatoshinsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 1 January 1956
Release date
1 January 1956 Ukraine
Also known as
Ivan Franko, Iwan Franko, Иван Франко, Іван Франко

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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