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Poster of Lisa i volk
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Lisa i volk
7.1

Lisa i volk

, 1958
Lisa i volk
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Lisa i volk
7.1
Director Pyotr Nosov
Writer Nikolay Abramov
Composer Yuriy Nikolskiy
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 11 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 21 March 1958
Release date
21 March 1958 Russia
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Lisa i volk, The Fox and the Wolf, Лиса и волк, Rebane ja hunt

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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