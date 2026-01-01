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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Lisa i volk
7.1
Lisa i volk
, 1958
Lisa i volk
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
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Similar
7.1
Director
Pyotr Nosov
Writer
Nikolay Abramov
Composer
Yuriy Nikolskiy
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
11 minutes
Production year
1958
World premiere
21 March 1958
Release date
21 March 1958
Russia
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Lisa i volk, The Fox and the Wolf, Лиса и волк, Rebane ja hunt
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Cartoon rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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