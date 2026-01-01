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Poster of Malchik is Neapolya
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Malchik is Neapolya
6.9

Malchik is Neapolya

, 1958
Malchik is Neapolya
USSR / Adventure / 18+
Poster of Malchik is Neapolya
6.9

Cast

Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
Margarita Korabelnikova
Aleksandra Babaeva
Director Ivan Aksenchuk
Writer Aleksandr Galich, Gary Stuart Kaplan, Gianni Rodari
Composer Eduard Kolmanovskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 12 October 1958
Release date
12 October 1958 USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Malchik is Neapolya, A Boy from Naples, Мальчик из Неаполя, Il bambino di Napoli, Il gatto con gli stivali contro la strega, Lo scugnizzo di Napoli, Malchik iz Neapolya, Napolin poika, O Feitiço de Nápoles, Poiss Napolist, The Boy from Napoli, Ragazzo di Napoli

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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