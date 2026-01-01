Similar films for Malchik is Neapolya
The Sannikov Land Adventure
1973, USSR
6.0
Ruki vverkh! Adventure
1981, USSR
6.0
Priklyucheniya Neznayki i ego druzey Adventure, Children's, Compilation
1971, USSR
6.0
Spasite nashi dushi Adventure, Romantic
1960, USSR
5.0
Secret Agent Detective, Adventure
1947, USSR
6.0
Armed and Dangerous Adventure, Western
1977, USSR / Czechoslovakia / Romania
5.0
Ilya Muromets Adventure, Fairy Tale, Fantasy, Family
1956, USSR
5.0
Yaroslavna, Queen of France History, Adventure
1978, USSR
6.0
Black Mountain Family, Adventure, Drama
1970, USSR / India
6.0
The Formula of Rainbow Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy
1966, USSR
6.0
A Step from the Roof Adventure, Children's
1970, USSR
6.0
Skazka dlya Natashi Adventure, Animation, Comedy
1986, USSR
7.0