6.3Yaroslavna, koroleva Frantsii
Yaroslavna, Queen of France, 1978
USSR / History, Adventure / 18+
Cast
Khanka Mikuch
Yanka
Hanna Mikuc
Yanka
Director Igor Maslennikov
Writer Vladimir Valutsky
Composer Vladimir Dashkevich
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 1 January 1978
Release date
|1 January 1978
|USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie, Zespol Filmowy "Kadr"
Also known as
Yaroslavna, koroleva Frantsii, Ярославна, королева Франции, Jaroslawna, Königin von Frankreich, Jaroslawna, królowa Francji, Verheiratet nach Frankreich, Yaroslavna, Queen of France, Yaroslavna, a Queen of France, Yaroslavna, koroleva Frantsij, Anne, Queen of France, Yaroslavna, korolyeva frantsii
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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