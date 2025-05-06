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Poster of Yaroslavna, Queen of France
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Yaroslavna, Queen of France
6.3

Yaroslavna, Queen of France

, 1978
Yaroslavna, koroleva Frantsii
USSR / History, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Yaroslavna, Queen of France
6.3

Cast

Kirill Lavrov
Kirill Lavrov
Yaroslav Mudryy
Elena Koreneva
Elena Koreneva
Anna Yaroslavna
Viktor Yevgrafov
Viktor Yevgrafov
Daniil
Nikolai Karachentsov
Nikolai Karachentsov
Zlat
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
episkop Rozhe
Vasily Livanov
Vasily Livanov
Benediktus
Vladimir Izotov
Romuald
Khanka Mikuch
Yanka
Hanna Mikuc
Yanka
Igor Dmitriev
Igor Dmitriev
Khaltsedoniy
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
mitropolit Feopimpt
Director Igor Maslennikov
Writer Vladimir Valutsky
Composer Vladimir Dashkevich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 1 January 1978
Release date
1 January 1978 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie, Zespol Filmowy "Kadr"
Also known as
Yaroslavna, koroleva Frantsii, Ярославна, королева Франции, Jaroslawna, Königin von Frankreich, Jaroslawna, królowa Francji, Verheiratet nach Frankreich, Yaroslavna, Queen of France, Yaroslavna, a Queen of France, Yaroslavna, koroleva Frantsij, Anne, Queen of France, Yaroslavna, korolyeva frantsii

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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