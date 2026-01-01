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Poster of Poyezdka cherez gorod
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Poyezdka cherez gorod
5.9

Poyezdka cherez gorod

, 1979
Poyezdka cherez gorod
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Poyezdka cherez gorod
5.9

Cast

Mikhail Derzhavin
Mikhail Derzhavin
Spartak Mishulin
Spartak Mishulin
Yuriy Nifontov
Ivanov (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Vera Novikova
Vera Novikova
Ivanova (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Radner Muratov
Radner Muratov
Mikhaylov (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Nikolai Grinko
Nikolai Grinko
Borisov (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Lyudmila Arinina
Lyudmila Arinina
Grigoryeva (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Vladimir Kashpur
Vladimir Kashpur
Aleksandrov (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Mikhail Svetin
Mikhail Svetin
Alekseyev (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Marharyta Krynytsyna
Fyodorova (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Yuriy Volyntsev
Sergeyev (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Vladimir Basov
Vladimir Basov
Gavrilov (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Director Nikolay Zaseev-Rudenko, Andrey Benkendorf
Writer Leonid Rizin, Viktor Sherstyukov
Composer Vladimir Bystryakov, Vadim Khrapachov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 2 July 1979
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Poyezdka cherez gorod, Поездка через город

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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