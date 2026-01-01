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5.9
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Poyezdka cherez gorod
5.9
Poyezdka cherez gorod
, 1979
Poyezdka cherez gorod
USSR / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Cast
Mikhail Derzhavin
Spartak Mishulin
Yuriy Nifontov
Ivanov (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Vera Novikova
Ivanova (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Radner Muratov
Mikhaylov (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Nikolai Grinko
Borisov (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Lyudmila Arinina
Grigoryeva (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Vladimir Kashpur
Aleksandrov (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Mikhail Svetin
Alekseyev (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Marharyta Krynytsyna
Fyodorova (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Yuriy Volyntsev
Sergeyev (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Vladimir Basov
Gavrilov (segment "Poyezdka cherez gorod")
Director
Nikolay Zaseev-Rudenko
,
Andrey Benkendorf
Writer
Leonid Rizin
,
Viktor Sherstyukov
Composer
Vladimir Bystryakov
,
Vadim Khrapachov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
1979
World premiere
2 July 1979
Production
Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Poyezdka cherez gorod, Поездка через город
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
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Showtimes
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