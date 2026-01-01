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Poster of Sadis ryadom, Mishka!
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Sadis ryadom, Mishka!
6.4

Sadis ryadom, Mishka!

, 1977
Sadis ryadom, Mishka!
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Sadis ryadom, Mishka!
6.4

Cast

Zhenya Chernitsyn
Misha Afanasyev
Gosha Noskov
Genya Loshadkin
Oksana Bochkova
Lenochka Loshadkina
Stasik Selivanov
Borya Ivanov
Boris Morozov
Yuriy Afanasyev - papa Mishi
Natalya Rychagova
Natasha -mama Mishi
Andrey Myagkov
Andrey Myagkov
otets Genyki
Anastasiya Voznesenskaya
Anastasiya Voznesenskaya
Olga Pavlovna - mama Genyki
Valeri Ryzhakov
Valeri Ryzhakov
Aleksey Pavlovich
Aleksandr Mikhaylushkin
Ivan Blinchik - militsioner
Radner Muratov
Radner Muratov
Director Yakov Bazelyan
Writer Aleksei German, Svetlana Karmalita, Yuri German
Composer Aleksey Muravlyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 10 August 1977
Release date
10 August 1977 Russia 6+
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Sadis ryadom, Mishka!, Sit Down Next to Me, Mishka!, Садись рядом, Мишка!

Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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