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Poster of Unfinished Story
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Unfinished Story
6.8

Unfinished Story

, 1955
Neokonchennaya povest
USSR / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Unfinished Story
6.8

Cast

Sergei Bondarchuk
Sergei Bondarchuk
Yuri Yershov
Elina Bystritskaya
Elina Bystritskaya
Yelizaveta Muromtseva
Sofja Giatsintova
Anna Yershova - maty Yuriya
Evgeniy Samoylov
Evgeniy Samoylov
Aleksandr Aganin
Evgeniy Lebedev
Evgeniy Lebedev
Fyodor Ivanovich - sekretar raykoma
Yuriy Tolubeev
Yuriy Tolubeev
Nikolay Sladkov
Aleksandr Larikov
Spirin-ded
German Khovanov
Vasiliy Spirin
Erast Garin
Erast Garin
Koloskov
Antonina Bogdanova
Antonina Bogdanova
tetya Polya
Director Fridrikh Ermler
Writer Konstantin Isaev
Composer Gavriil Popov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 17 October 1955
Release date
17 October 1955 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Neokonchennaya povest, Befejezetlen elbeszélés, Berättelse utan slut, En ufullendt historie, Histoire inachevée, História Inacabada, Ja tarina jatkui, Le roman inachevé, Nedovršeni roman, Niedokończona opowieść, Quando l'amore è fiamma, Relato inacabado, Sehnsucht, Unfinished Story, Неоконченная повесть, 没有说完的故事, Yarımçıq Hekayə

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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