Neokonchennaya povest, Befejezetlen elbeszélés, Berättelse utan slut, En ufullendt historie, Histoire inachevée, História Inacabada, Ja tarina jatkui, Le roman inachevé, Nedovršeni roman, Niedokończona opowieść, Quando l'amore è fiamma, Relato inacabado, Sehnsucht, Unfinished Story, Неоконченная повесть, 没有说完的故事, Yarımçıq Hekayə
Film rating
6.8
Rate14 votes
6.6IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.