Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yuri Belov
Yuri Belov Yuri Belov
Kinoafisha Persons Yuri Belov

Yuri Belov

Yuri Belov

Date of Birth
31 July 1930
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
31 December 1991
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Come Here 8.0
Come Here (1965)
Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse 7.9
Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse (1956)
Carnival Night 7.7
Carnival Night (1956)

Filmography

Two and One 7.1
Two and One Two and One
Romantic, Drama 1988, USSR
Vot takiye chudesa 5.8
Vot takiye chudesa These are the Miracles
Comedy, Musical 1982, USSR
The Woman who Sings 5.9
The Woman who Sings Zhenshchina, kotoraya poyot
Musical, Romantic 1978, USSR
Osenniye kolokola 6.8
Osenniye kolokola Osenniye kolokola
Family, Fantasy 1978, USSR
100 gramm dlya khrabrosti 6.7
100 gramm dlya khrabrosti 100 gramm dlya khrabrosti
Comedy 1977, USSR
Moi dorogiye 5.6
Moi dorogiye Moi dorogiye
Drama 1975, USSR
Goaway and Twobriefcases 7.6
Goaway and Twobriefcases Kysh i Dvaportfelya
Family, Comedy, Children's 1974, USSR
Stoyanka poyezda - 2 minuty 5.7
Stoyanka poyezda - 2 minuty Stoyanka poyezda - 2 minuty
Romantic 1972, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more