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Filmography
Yuri Belov
Yuri Belov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuri Belov
Yuri Belov
Yuri Belov
Date of Birth
31 July 1930
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
31 December 1991
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
Come Here
(1965)
7.9
Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse
(1956)
7.7
Carnival Night
(1956)
Filmography
7.1
Two and One
Two and One
Romantic, Drama
1988, USSR
5.8
Vot takiye chudesa
These are the Miracles
Comedy, Musical
1982, USSR
5.9
The Woman who Sings
Zhenshchina, kotoraya poyot
Musical, Romantic
1978, USSR
6.8
Osenniye kolokola
Osenniye kolokola
Family, Fantasy
1978, USSR
6.7
100 gramm dlya khrabrosti
100 gramm dlya khrabrosti
Comedy
1977, USSR
5.6
Moi dorogiye
Moi dorogiye
Drama
1975, USSR
7.6
Goaway and Twobriefcases
Kysh i Dvaportfelya
Family, Comedy, Children's
1974, USSR
5.7
Stoyanka poyezda - 2 minuty
Stoyanka poyezda - 2 minuty
Romantic
1972, USSR
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