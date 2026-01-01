Menu
Poster of Only You
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Only You

Only You

Only You 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 7 June 1972
Release date
7 June 1972 Russia 12+
7 June 1972 USSR
Production Kinostudia imeni Dovzenko
Also known as
Tolko ty, Only You, Szerelem a tengeren, Только ты
Director
Yevgeni Sherstobitov
Cast
Irina Borisova
Nikolay Solovyov
Spartak Mishulin
Spartak Mishulin
Serhiy Sibel
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.3
Rate 12 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Stills
