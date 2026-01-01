Menu
Do not cry, little girl!
1 poster
Do not cry, little girl!
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 1976
Production Kinostudia imeni Dovzenko
Also known as
Ne plach, devchonka, Don't Cry, Girl, Не плачь, девчонка
Director
Yevgeni Sherstobitov
Cast
Natalya Pavlenkova
Natalya Pavlenkova
Marina Ilyichyova
Oleg Sologub
Viktor Stepanenko
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
