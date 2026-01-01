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Filmography
Nil Dunkan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nil Dunkan
Nil Dunkan
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Action hero
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.7
The Batman vs. Dracula
(2005)
6.2
Split Second
(1992)
Filmography
6.7
The Batman vs. Dracula
The Batman vs. Dracula
Animation, Horror, Action
2005, USA
6.3
Split Second
Split Second
Action, Sci-Fi, Horror
1992, USA
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