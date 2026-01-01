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Poster of Glavnoe - uspet
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Glavnoe - uspet
5.6

Glavnoe - uspet

, 2007
Glavnoe - uspet
Ukraine / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Glavnoe - uspet
5.6

Cast

Aleksandr Semchev
Aleksandr Semchev
Aleksandr Feklistov
Aleksandr Feklistov
Mariya Poroshina
Mariya Poroshina
Aleksandr Danilchenko
Anna Adamovich
Anna Adamovich
Kristina Sinelnik
Mama Lizy
Yekaterina Vasilyeva
Yekaterina Vasilyeva
Director Lev Karpov
Composer Vyacheslav Nazarov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2007
Production Film.ua
Also known as
Glavnoe - uspet, Главное - успеть

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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