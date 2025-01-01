Menu
Anna Adamovich
Date of Birth
9 November 1993
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Filmography

Dvoe na Kryishe
Dvoe na Kryishe Dvoe na Kryishe
Drama 2022, Ukraine
Buy me 5.9
Buy me Kupi menya
Romantic 2017, Russia
Lyubimaya uchitelnica
Lyubimaya uchitelnica
Drama 2016, Ukraine
Niti sudby
Niti sudby
Drama 2016, Ukraine
Battle for Sevastopol 7.2
Battle for Sevastopol Bitva za Sevastopol
War, Romantic, Action 2015, Russia / Ukraine
Tolko ne otpuskay menya
Tolko ne otpuskay menya
Drama, Crime 2014, Ukraine
Lektsii dlya domokhozyaek 5.9
Lektsii dlya domokhozyaek Lektsii dlya domokhozyaek
Romantic 2012, Ukraine
Glavnoe - uspet 5.6
Glavnoe - uspet Glavnoe - uspet
Romantic 2007, Ukraine
