Aleksandr Kalugin
Aleksandr Kalugin

Popular Films

Gu-Ga 6.5
Gu-Ga (1989)
Ozhog 5.6
Ozhog (1988)
Countdown 4.8
Countdown (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 14 Films 5 TV Shows 9 Actor 5 Director 7 Writer 2
Pin-kod
Drama, Detective 2025, Russia
Melodiya dlya dvoih
Romantic 2024, Russia
Chuzhaya staya 2
Detective, Drama, Crime 2023, Russia
Magistral
Action, Detective 2021, Russia
Lyubov lechit
Drama, Romantic 2020, Russia
Chuzhaya staya
Detective, Drama, Crime 2020, Russia
Line of Fire
Drama, Crime, Detective 2018, Russia
Rozovoe ili kolokolchik 4
Drama, Comedy 2018, Russia
Countdown 4.8
Action, Crime, Mystery 2016, USA
Vsyo snachala
Drama, Crime 2014, Russia
Ne zhenskoe delo
Action, Crime 2014, Russia
Are We Done Yet? 4.2
Family, Comedy 2007, USA
Gu-Ga 6.5
War, Drama 1989, USSR
Ozhog 5.6
Drama, Crime 1988, USSR
