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Poster of Lyubov po raspisaniyu
3.4
Kinoafisha Films Lyubov po raspisaniyu
3.4

Lyubov po raspisaniyu

, 2012
Lyubov po raspisaniyu
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Lyubov po raspisaniyu
3.4

Cast

Aleksandr Arsentev
Aleksandr Arsentev
Sergey Styopin
Sergey Styopin
Anastasiya Panina
Anastasiya Panina
Ilya Sokolovskiy
Ilya Sokolovskiy
Alisa Mayorova
Darya Volga
Director Sergey Mezentsev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 19 August 2012
Release date
19 August 2012 Russia 12+
Production Kinoslovo Television
Also known as
Lyubov po raspisaniyu, Love on Schedule, Schedule, Любовь по расписанию

Film rating

3.4
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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