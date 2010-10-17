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Площадки
5.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Carousel
5.7
Carousel
, 2010
Carousel
Russia / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.7
Cast
Aleksey Makarov
Yulia Peresild
Artyom Fadeev
Pyotr Krasilov
Denis Gusev
Anna Nosatova
Vika
Ruslan Shchedrin
Director
Sergey Mezentsev
Writer
Nelli Vysotskaya
Composer
Ilya Yefimov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
17 October 2010
Release date
17 October 2010
Russia
16+
Also known as
Karusel, Карусель
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
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