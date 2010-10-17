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Poster of Carousel
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Carousel
5.7

Carousel

, 2010
Carousel
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Carousel
5.7

Cast

Aleksey Makarov
Aleksey Makarov
Yulia Peresild
Yulia Peresild
Artyom Fadeev
Artyom Fadeev
Pyotr Krasilov
Pyotr Krasilov
Denis Gusev
Anna Nosatova
Anna Nosatova
Vika
Ruslan Shchedrin
Director Sergey Mezentsev
Writer Nelli Vysotskaya
Composer Ilya Yefimov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 17 October 2010
Release date
17 October 2010 Russia 16+
Also known as
Karusel, Карусель

Film rating

5.7
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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