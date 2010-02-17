Film details
Country
Russia / Kazakhstan / Germany / France
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
17 February 2010
Release date
|25 February 2010
|Russia
| КароПрокат
|
|25 February 2010
|Belarus
|
|
|17 February 2010
|France
|
|
|25 February 2010
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|25 February 2010
|Ukraine
|
|
Budget
$2,000,000
Production
Arizona Films, Kino Company, Kinoproba
Also known as
Pesni yuzhnykh morey, Songs from the Southern Seas, Chant des mers du Sud, Song from the Southern Seas, Песнь южных морей