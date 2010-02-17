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Poster of Pesni yuzhnykh morey
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Pesni yuzhnykh morey
7.1

Pesni yuzhnykh morey

, 2008
Pesni yuzhnykh morey
Russia, Kazakhstan, Germany, France / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Pesni yuzhnykh morey
7.1

Cast

Vladimir Yavorsky
Ivan
Irina Agejkina
Marya
Zhaidarbek Kunguzhinov
Assan
Ajzhan Ajtenova
Vadim Andreev
Vadim Andreev
Ilya Sokolovskiy
Ilya Sokolovskiy
Andrey Zhigalov
Mikhail Zhigalov
Mikhail Zhigalov
Aleksandra Marusich
Director Marat Sarulu
Writer Marat Sarulu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Kazakhstan / Germany / France
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 17 February 2010
Release date
25 February 2010 Russia КароПрокат
25 February 2010 Belarus
17 February 2010 France
25 February 2010 Kazakhstan
25 February 2010 Ukraine
Budget $2,000,000
Production Arizona Films, Kino Company, Kinoproba
Also known as
Pesni yuzhnykh morey, Songs from the Southern Seas, Chant des mers du Sud, Song from the Southern Seas, Песнь южных морей

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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