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Poster of Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada
5.5
Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada
5.5

Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada

, 2008
Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada
Russia / Romantic, Drama, History / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada
5.5
Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada - Trailer
Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada  Trailer

Cast

Daniela Stoyanovich
Daniela Stoyanovich
Mikhail Filippov
Mikhail Filippov
Rostislav Batorsky
Aleksandr Tsurkan
Aleksandr Tsurkan
Sergey Styopin
Sergey Styopin
Aleksandr Vasilevskiy
Anatoliy Belyy
Anatoliy Belyy
Konstantin Gerstel
Bohdan Beniuk
Dmitry Filippov
Elena Golyanova
Elena Golyanova
Filipp Ivlev-York
Erik
Evgeniy Kozlov
Epizod
Andrey Krasnov
Epizod
Director Vladimir Motyl
Writer Vladimir Motyl
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 6 June 2009
Release date
6 June 2009 Russia Панорама Кино 16+
Worldwide Gross $17,734
Production Vladimir Motyl Studio
Also known as
Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada, Sniegputenis purpura krāsā, Багровый цвет снегопада, Bagrovy Tsvet Snegopada

Film rating

5.5
Rate 14 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada - Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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