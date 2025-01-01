Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Arsentev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Arsentev
Aleksandr Arsentev
Date of Birth
31 October 1973
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
7.3
Государыня и разбойник
(2009)
6.1
New Year's wife
(2012)
5.4
Hozyayka «Belyh nochey»
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
History
Romantic
Theatrical
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
All
29
Films
9
TV Shows
20
Actor
29
Myshelovka
Detective
2024, Russia
Mirnyj atom
Detective
2024, Russia
Byvshie lyubimye
Romantic
2023, Russia
Krajnyaya neobhodimost
Romantic
2023, Russia
Perevorot
Romantic
2023, Russia
Marriage of Figaro
Marriage of Figaro
Theatrical
2023, Russia
Tickets
Priglasi v dom prizraka
Detective, Romantic
2022, Russia
Ukradennaya zhizn
Romantic
2022, Russia
Svetlana
Romantic
2022, Russia
Pokopaytes v moey pamyati
Detective
2021, Russia
Sestrichki
Romantic
2021, Russia
Kto pojmal buket nevesty
Detective
2021, Russia
Kontrakt na schaste
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
Dobryy chelovek iz Sezuana
Dobryy chelovek iz Sezuana
Theatrical
2020, Russia
Tickets
Angelina
Drama, Romantic
2018, Ukraine
4.7
Novogodniy Ekspress
Novogodniy Ekspress
Romantic
2018, Russia
Vojna i mir suprugov Torbeevyh
Romantic
2017, Russia
Vernost
Romantic
2017, Russia
2.8
Секрет неприступной красавицы
Секрет неприступной красавицы
Romantic
2017, Russia
Mother-in-Law's Diary
Romantic
2016, Russia
Mera za meru
Theatrical
2014, Russia
Dumaj kak zhenshchina
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2013, Russia
Nezabudki
Romantic
2013, Russia
Luchshee leto nashey zhizni
Romantic
2012, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree