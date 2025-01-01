Menu
Aleksandr Arsentev
Aleksandr Arsentev
Aleksandr Arsentev

Aleksandr Arsentev

Date of Birth
31 October 1973
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Государыня и разбойник 7.3
Государыня и разбойник (2009)
New Year's wife 6.1
New Year's wife (2012)
Hozyayka «Belyh nochey» 5.4
Hozyayka «Belyh nochey» (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 29 Films 9 TV Shows 20 Actor 29
Myshelovka
Myshelovka
Detective 2024, Russia
Mirnyj atom
Mirnyj atom
Detective 2024, Russia
Byvshie lyubimye
Byvshie lyubimye
Romantic 2023, Russia
Krajnyaya neobhodimost
Krajnyaya neobhodimost
Romantic 2023, Russia
Perevorot
Perevorot
Romantic 2023, Russia
Marriage of Figaro
Marriage of Figaro Marriage of Figaro
Theatrical 2023, Russia
Priglasi v dom prizraka
Priglasi v dom prizraka
Detective, Romantic 2022, Russia
Ukradennaya zhizn
Romantic 2022, Russia
Svetlana
Svetlana
Romantic 2022, Russia
Pokopaytes v moey pamyati
Pokopaytes v moey pamyati
Detective 2021, Russia
Sestrichki
Sestrichki
Romantic 2021, Russia
Kto pojmal buket nevesty
Kto pojmal buket nevesty
Detective 2021, Russia
Kontrakt na schaste
Kontrakt na schaste
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Dobryy chelovek iz Sezuana
Dobryy chelovek iz Sezuana Dobryy chelovek iz Sezuana
Theatrical 2020, Russia
Angelina
Angelina
Drama, Romantic 2018, Ukraine
Novogodniy Ekspress 4.7
Novogodniy Ekspress Novogodniy Ekspress
Romantic 2018, Russia
Vojna i mir suprugov Torbeevyh
Vojna i mir suprugov Torbeevyh
Romantic 2017, Russia
Vernost
Vernost
Romantic 2017, Russia
Секрет неприступной красавицы 2.8
Секрет неприступной красавицы Секрет неприступной красавицы
Romantic 2017, Russia
Mother-in-Law's Diary
Mother-in-Law's Diary
Romantic 2016, Russia
Mera za meru
Mera za meru
Theatrical 2014, Russia
Dumaj kak zhenshchina
Dumaj kak zhenshchina
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2013, Russia
Nezabudki
Nezabudki
Romantic 2013, Russia
Luchshee leto nashey zhizni
Luchshee leto nashey zhizni
Romantic 2012, Russia
